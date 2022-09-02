Search continues for murder suspect after passengers forced off bus in San Fernando

SAN FERNANDO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People on board a passenger bus in San Fernando were forced to exit as police searched for a murder suspect Friday morning.

Officers stopped the bus in front of the Greyhound facility near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Rinaldi Street around 5:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department was alerted by the California Highway Patrol that they were looking for a murder suspect out of San Jose, but additional details were not available. AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers identified the approximately 40 people that were on the bus before letting them back on.

The CHP later said the suspect was not found on the bus, and they did not know where the tip came from or the name of the suspect.