Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Murrieta Valley High School closed, dozens of students placed under self-quarantine

By
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Murrieta Valley High School is scheduled to be closed Monday and for the immediate future until an employee's novel coronavirus test results comes back.

School officials announced Friday they would close the school as a precaution after it was learned the employee was ill and being tested. The employee made a recent trip to a country with a known coronavirus outbreak and is not being identified due to privacy laws.

Public health officials issued exclusion orders to 71 students, telling them to self-quarantine. Those students may have come into contact with the sick individual. The actions were taken to prevent students and employees from possibly becoming sick, school officials said.

What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



Riverside County's health chief has declared a local health emergency following the disclosure of two novel coronavirus cases in the county. The declaration was a response in particular to the county's first "locally acquired" case of the virus - one not tied to the individual's travel abroad. The unidentified patient is undergoing testing at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

The other known case in a county resident was diagnosed in a person who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who was diagnosed last week and is recovering at a medical facility in Northern California.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom says it's a matter of "when - not if" there will be more public school closures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmurrietariverside countyeducationhigh schoolcoronavirusschoolschool closures
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News