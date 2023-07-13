Friends and family hold vigil for 3 Murrieta high school students killed in fiery crash

The three teens died and a fourth was seriously hurt after the driver lost control and swerved off the road near an elementary school, causing their vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers who lost their lives in a fiery crash in Murrieta were honored at a special vigil Tuesday evening.

Families and friends wore white and released balloons to honor the teens, who were all students at Vista Murrieta High School.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Whitewood Road. The three teens died and a fourth was seriously hurt after the driver coming back from a surprise party lost control and swerved off the road into a large solar panel structure, causing their vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

Skid marks could still be seen on the road in front of the crash scene, which has become a memorial where teens and their parents can visit to mourn.

"He was a very genuine person, and he just loved really hard," said Elise Diaz of one of the victims, who was her boyfriend. She spoke with Eyewitness News earlier this week. "He held his friendships really close to him."

Of the four victims, Diaz said she knew two of them.

"I really appreciate the relationships I built with both of them, and I wish I could have a longer time with both of them," she said.

Another friend of the victims said they were all people who gave others love.

"These people were people who gave others love, that maybe they didn't even feel like they deserved it," said Avari Bennett.

The cause of the crash in under investigation, but it's likely that speed was a factor.

"These were amazing kids, all very bright, good looking, hardworking, good friends," said Jackie Bennett, a parent of a student at the high school.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created for the surviving victim. According to the fundraiser's description, he's being treated at a local hospital where's he's in the ICU. Family said though he remains stable, he's still in critical condition.