Murrieta high school students mourn loss of 3 teens who died after Tesla crashed, exploded Saturday

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Murrieta community continued to leave candles, flowers and posters to remember the victims from Vista Murrieta High School who died after their Tesla crashed and became engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Three people died and a fourth was seriously hurt after a driver coming back from a surprise party lost control and swerved off the road into a large solar panel structure, causing the Tesla Model 3 to become engulfed in flames.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Whitewood Road. The solar panels were outside the Alta Murrieta Elementary School.

Skid marks could still be seen on the road in front of the crash scene, which is now the host of a vigil where teens and their parents come to mourn the death of their peers.

"He was a very genuine person, and he just loved really hard," said Elise Diaz of one of the victims, who was her boyfriend. "He held his friendships really close to him."

Of the four victims, Diaz said she knew two of them.

"I really appreciate the relationships I built with both of them, and I wish I could have a longer time with both of them," she said.

Another friend of the victims said they were all people who gave others love.

"These people were people who gave others love, that maybe they didn't even feel like they deserved it," said Avari Bennett.

For Vista Murrieta High School students, the latest tragedy comes on the heels of another fatal crash that happened last month, when a teenager died on her way home from graduation.

"I've heard a lot of people saying they're scared to get their license, they're scared to drive," said Hiro Hamamoto, a friend of the victim.

The cause of the crash in under investigation, but its likely that speed was a factor.

"These were amazing kids, all very bright, good looking, hard working, good friends," said Jackie Bennett, a parent of a student at the high school.