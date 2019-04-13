Murrieta mom whose son died in school pool works toward teachers becoming certified in CPR

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- California public school teachers could soon be required to be certified in CPR, and the mother of a Murrieta boy is working to make it so.

Alex Pierce, 13, drowned in a school swimming pool in 2016.

His mother testified at the state legislature this week in support of a bill she says would have saved her son's life.

Currently, teachers are required to take CPR training once to receive their credential.

The bill would require districts to offer training every two years and require teachers to have valid certification every time they renew their credentials.
