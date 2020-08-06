Grammy-winning music producer Detail arrested on sexual assault charges

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, won a Grammy for producing Beyonce's hit 'Drunk in Love'

Music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested on sexual assault charges in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Grammy-winning music producer Detail, who has produced hits for Beyonce, Lil Wayne and others, has been arrested for a series of alleged sexual assaults, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault for incidents between 2010 and 2018.

Music producer Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, appears at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Aug. 28, 2015.

Detectives first submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review in January 2020. The charges were filed on July 31.

Sheriff's detectives arrested him on Wednesday. He was being held on bail of $6.29 million.

The Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau issued his arrest photograph out of concerns there may be additional victims. They are asking anyone with information to step forward and contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at (877)710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

Detail has been active in the music industry since 2005. He has produced tracks for artists such as Ray J, the Pussycat Dolls, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and others.

He produced Beyonce's hit single "Drunk in Love," which was awarded Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance in 2015.

Last year, a model and aspiring singer won a $15 million lawsuit in Los Angeles against Detail alleging rape and abuse.
