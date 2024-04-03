New movie 'Musica' based on true story, shows young man who feels music in everything around him

The new romantic comedy "Musica" tells the story of a young man who lives with synesthesia. Basically, he has heightened senses and feels music in everything around him. For the film's director, co-writer, composer and star, "Musica" is a very personal project.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The new romantic comedy, "Musica," tells the story of a young man who lives with synethesia. Basically, he has heightened senses and feels music in everything around him. For the film's director, co-writer, composer and star, "Musica" is a very personal project.

In "Musica," Rudy Mancuso plays a young performer finding his way in life...with music rarely out of his mind.

"It's semi-autobiographical. You would be surprised how much of what you saw in the film is authentic to my experience and my perspective," said Mancuso.

"It was such an original idea and, luckily, when I was sent the script, I had, you know, a visual reference, which was this little short that Rudy had made. So, you know, getting to see that play out in real life was incredible," said co-star Camila Mendes.

Mancuso says this project is a culmination of years of work.

"A decade worth of conceptualizing. It's also based on my life, so I've been living this story on and off my entire life," said Mancuso. "And many years of development and adapting it to a feature context boiled down to five and a half weeks of shooting."

The film's other star is Rudy's real-life mom, Maria. He said casting her was a mix of the budget, because Mom wanted to do it, and Mancuso couldn't visualize anyone else playing her.

"I certainly could never imagine casting anyone to play my mother other than my actual mother or she would disown me but that's been part of the dream for a very long time," said Mancuso.

The dream comes true when "Musica" begins streaming globally Thursday on Prime.