Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.

Elon Musk's The Boring Co. is proposing a 3.6 mile underground tunnel to bring fans to Dodger Stadium. (Shutterstock/AP)

Elon Musk's The Boring Company is proposing to build a 3.6 mile tunnel under Los Angeles to bring fans to Dodger Stadium.

The company announced its Dugout Loop proposal Wednesday, saying it would be a "zero-emissions, high-speed, underground public transportation system" that would bring fans from neighborhoods west of downtown to the stadium in four minutes.

The starting point for the tunnel hasn't been determined yet, but there are three options on the table, all of them near Metro Red Line stations - Vermont/Sunset, Vermont/Santa Monica or Vermont/Beverly.

If approved by the various government agencies that have to review the project, construction of the tunnel would take about 14 months, the company estimates.

While the aim is to reduce traffic and parking issues around Elysian Park, the system would only carry a small fraction of the fans that attend the average Dodgers game.

Initially the system would carry just 1,400 people per event - or about 2.5 percent of the average Dodger Stadium crowd. That could eventually expand to 2,800 per game.

The system consists of "autonomous electric skates" that would travel underground at speeds around 125-150 mph, with each skate holding 8-16 passengers.

Fares would be around $1 and tickets could be purchased in advance.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Dodgers both offered praise for the idea.

"Always exciting to see innovative ideas like the proposed Dugout Loop to @Dodgers Stadium that could help ease congestion on our roads and make our most iconic destinations more accessible to everyone," Garcetti tweeted.



Dodgers CFO Tucker Kain issued a statement about the plan: "We were excited when the Boring Company came to us with this project. Whether it is flying overhead in an aerial transit system or bypassing traffic through an underground tunnel, we are always looking for innovative ways to make it easier for Dodgers fans to get to a game. We are committed to working with our neighbors and fans as the project moves forward."

The company is making its studies available for public review from Aug. 16 to Sept. 17. A hearing will be held at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 28 from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information on the city review process is available here.
