Mystery subway singer who mesmerized after serenading a Koreatown Metro stop has been ID'd

Emily Zamourka, 52, left thousands mesmerized after her singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop in Koreatown.
Zamourka came to the United States from Russia at the age of 24.
As a trained violinist and pianist, she taught lessons before she started suffering from serious health challenges. She worked several jobs to make ends meet.
She played violin on the street before her instrument was stolen while performing in downtown Los Angeles. Shortly thereafter, Zamourka was evicted from her home and she began to sing. Although not classically trained, she said she does it for her love of music.
Zamourka dreams of one day being able to work in music again.
The subway soprano was captured on camera in a viral video taken by an L.A. police officer.
The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."
4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019