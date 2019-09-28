Society

Mystery woman leaves thousands mesmerized after serenading Metro riders in Koreatown

By ABC7.com staff
ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who left thousands mesmerized after serenading Metro riders in Koreatown remains a mystery.

A video of her singing at a Metro subway stop went viral after an officer with the Metro Transit authority filmed her impromptu performance.


"Her voice is beautiful. It's like opera..really awesome," said Ravshan Kulakhmetov of Glendale.

Who the woman is remains a mystery but some say they've seen her around Glendale for the past 10 years.

"She's walking around with her cart and when you see her you thought she's homeless," said Susanna Oganyan of Glendale

Oganyan said the woman occasionally shops at a local market in Glendale and that she is also a talented violinist, performing outside local shopping malls. "I've saw her near the Americana playing her violin and it's so very beautiful," she said.

Others said the woman speaks more than one language.

Sarkis Chakakhoyan, owner of Yerevan Market in Glendale, said the woman told him in Russian that she's lived in the United States for 30 years. He said she takes time to collect stale bread to feed birds.

The woman hasn't been seen in her usual spots since the mesmerizing performance in the subway.

"It doesn't matter if she's homeless or if she's rich...she's a very elegant person," Oganyan said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatwater villagelos angeles countymetroviral videolapdsingingsubway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PCH shut down in Malibu following fatal crash
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Average price of regular gas in SoCal jumps to $4
LAPD officer injured after crash with alleged DUI driver in DTLA
Newsom's homelessness task force comes to LA to listen to concerns, offer help
LA drivers may pay to help alleviate congestion
Volunteers including veterans build playground in Anaheim
Show More
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Hundreds in Mar Vista hear success stories from the formerly homeless
How to tell which online pharmacies are legitimate
Muss & Frank Grill, Hollywood iconic eatery, turns 100
Suspect caught on video spray painting swastikas in San Pedro
More TOP STORIES News