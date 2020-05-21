OC nail salon workers test for COVID-19 to prove they are healthy and ready to work

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nail salon workers from across Orange County received a free COVID-19 serology test at Advanced Beauty College in Garden Grove on Wednesday in hopes of showing they are healthy and ready to move forward with reopening when given the green light."The additional test will continue to increase our data poll and hopefully confirm and show our thesis that the Vietnamese sub-population of nail salon workers that is of concern is also testing not only at or even below in terms of number of cases," said Tam Nguyen with Nailing it For America, a group that was first formed as a philanthropic organization to give back to frontline workers.The organization evolved into a legislative group in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's claim that the first community spread of COVID-19 was in a nail salon. Ever since, the group has been making it a point to ease the anxiety and fear that statement may have caused."Ever since then, we have had great communication not only with the governor's staff, but also the caucuses that are up there as well as different legislators such as state senators and state assembly folks," said Nguyen.While Wednesday's testing focused on about 200 nail salon workers, Nailing It For America has done four other community tests through the Little Saigon COVID-19 Testing Project. To date, four of the more than 1,100 tests have come back positive, none from the nail industry. They're hoping these numbers help encourage clients to come back."We are ready to open in a very safe, responsible manner, obviously taking into account public health," said Nguyen.When nail salons reopen, they'll continue what they've always done, using masks and gloves. But you might see some salons with chairs more spaced out, using sneeze guards, and allowing less walk-in behavior, with appointments made via technology.