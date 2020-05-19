Orange County nail salon leaders celebrate 100th donation event with healthcare workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6193821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Professional sports, hair salons and church gatherings may be allowed to resume operations as early as June in California, said Gov. Gavin Newsom. He said details on how and when they could reopen would come in the next week or so.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nail salon industry leaders in Orange County celebrated their 100th donation event as the governor announced salons may open as early as June.The event on Monday was part of the Nailing it for America Campaign. Organizers donated food and personal protective equipment to seniors and those caring for them at Alta Gardens Care Center.Nail salon industry entrepreneurs said though their salons were closed, they could still help the most vulnerable and those on the front lines in their communities.Christie Nguyen said she was ready to get her salon in Tustin back up and running as soon as the state gave the green light."We have taken every precaution to prove to our clients and our community that we are safe. Our salon alone has gone above and beyond the standards pre-COVID and we will continue to do so," Nguyen said.Harley Rouda, California's 48th District representative, said he knew how critical this industry was to his district's economy, as well as the state and nation."We're going to continue to work with the governor's office to find mutually acceptable policies and procedures that allow them to open up in the right time frame, and ultimately that's going to be the governor's office decision, but our input on behalf of these businesses and these entrepreneurs, I think is important," Rouda said.On Monday, Gov. Newsom announced changes to the requirements counties must meet to get past phase two ahead of the state.Newsom estimated 53 counties may meet the new criteria and salons may open in the first week of June, but demonstrators in the Simi Valley said they were ready to open their salons now.Natasha Lambert, the owner of Luxe Salon Studio and Spa, said the group was part of the "open salons now" initiative."Us hairstylists and nail techs and massage therapists and estheticians, we're licensed in safety and sanitation and we know what we're doing. We want to protect our clients and our co-workers, and our goal is to get our businesses back open so we can provide for our families," Lambert said.Nailing it for America organizers said they scheduled a COVID-19 testing event at American Beauty College Wednesday morning, for nail salon owners and their employees.