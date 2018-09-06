A naked man who allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl in the backyard of a South Gate home Wednesday evening was held down by the teen's family members and neighbors until police arrived, according to authorities.The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. when the drug-addled suspect, who was clothed at the time, knocked on a neighbor's door and asked to be allowed inside, said a spokesperson for the South Gate Police Department. When that resident went to call authorities, the man allegedly disrobed and moved on to a nearby home in the 3200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.The suspect grabbed the teenager outside of the second residence and she screamed for help, police said. Family members and good Samaritans rushed to her aid.Officers responded to the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of false imprisonment, child molestation, indecent exposure and possession of methamphetamine. He was not immediately identified.