Family launches foster-care foundation to honor boys killed in Westlake Village crosswalk

A new foundation honors the memory of Mark and Jacob Iskander, who were killed while crossing a Westlake Village street.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been nearly three years since Nancy Iskander's two boys, Mark and Jacob, were killed in a crash while crossing a Westlake Village street during a family walk.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

As the Iskanders wait for the trial to begin next year, they and their friends and supporters have found ways to honor the memory of the boys, who were ages 11 and 8.

"People are crying with us," Nancy Iskander says. "People who hear my story or see videos for Mark and Jacob they're crying with me."

Working with the Ventura County Community Foundation and Hemet-based Good Shepherd Family Services, they're opening The Mark and Jacob Iskander Foundation in Ventura County to support foster children.

"I'd like to encourage people listening to us to consider fostering a child in need," Iskander said. "We'll be recruiting the families, supporting the families, providing the training needed and providing the resources needed for them to successfully foster a child in need."

Sept. 29 marks the third anniversary of the crash that took Mark and Jacob's lives.

On that day, the family and their supporters are hosting a Walk for Mark and Jacob Iskander at Three Springs Park in Westlake Village. Participants will walk from the park to the crash site and back.

Their message: Slow down and save lives.

In addition to monetary donations for the new foundation, people are encouraged to bring items that can help foster children, including socks, toys, packaged underwear and diapers.

Doing good for others is how the Iskanders have found the strength to deal with their grief.

"We've learned that charity and kindness is the best way we can proceed," Nancy Iskander said. "And we've also learned not to let the slowness of the legal system break us even more. Because unfortunately it could if you let it, unfortunately."

At a court hearing earlier this year, the trial for Rebecca Grossman was postponed. It is now slated to start in early 2024.