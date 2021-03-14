Glendale woman who went missing while hiking in Angeles National Forest found dead, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10411919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Searchers are combing the Angeles National Forest for a hiker who has been missing for five days. There is concern that she may be lost in the snow.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A Glendale woman who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest last weekend was founded dead Saturday, police said.Narineh Avakian was found near the Mount Waterman Trail. She was reported missing Monday by family members after she left her home about noon on Sunday, according to Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities said it does not appear that foul play was involved in her death. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing."Prior to leaving, Narineh told her family she was going on a one-day hiking trip, but did not provide a location and never returned home,'' Hauptmann said.Narineh's family told police it was common for her to go hiking with groups and on solo trips, though she recently had been going solo.Earlier this week, Glendale police contacted the woman's hiking groups to distribute missing person flyers, posted a missing person bulletin on social media platforms, and reported that she was driving a Subaru Impreza, California plate 8JSH794.About 3 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle was located parked at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway, Hauptmann said."It should be noted that this area was heavily impacted by the recent snow storm,'' he said."Upon locating Narineh's vehicle, search-and-rescue personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were immediately deployed with a large contingency of sworn and volunteer personnel,'' Hauptmann said. "Their search efforts continued as approximately 12 inches of snow fell overnight; but due to the worsening weather conditions, the search was terminated around 2 a.m. (Friday) morning. A few hours later, the search was able to resume with even more resources and is currently active.''Glendale police investigators were sent to examine the vehicle and have it towed back to the police station for further processing, Hauptmann said.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.