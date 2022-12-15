Natalia Bryant granted restraining order against alleged stalker described as gun-obsessed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A judge has granted Natalia Bryant's request for a permanent restraining order against a man she says was stalking and harassing her.

The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant filed the request against 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp last month.

The court documents allege the Sun Valley man has been trying to contact her on social media since 2020, when she was just 17 years old.

She also said he sent her a message indicating he hoped they could have a "Kobe-like child together," according to court documents. The documents also showed Kemp's social media page was filled with images of him holding guns.

As part of the restraining order, he now has to turn in those guns and will have to stay at least 200 yards away from her.