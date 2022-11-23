Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns, wants 'Kobe-like child,' court docs say

Court documents say Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns and has prior arrests and convictions on firearm charges.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Court documents show Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, has a stalker and that the harassment has escalated over the past two years to a point where the 19-year-old no longer feels safe.

"In light of all the trauma that she's already been through with the tragic loss of her father, she doesn't need something like this," said Lou Shapiro, a Los Angeles-based criminal law attorney. "Unfortunately, people in the spotlight who are well-known, who have well-known last names, they are more likely subject to harassment like this."

The disturbing behavior is apparently driven by one man's obsession with Natalia Bryant and her late father. Bryant is in the process of getting a restraining order against the Sun Valley man, 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp.

It started as re-posts and comments and eventually led to direct messages on Instagram and disturbing comments on Bryant's posts, according to the court documents.

One direct message was in response to Natalia posting a picture of Kobe Bryant, where Kemp writes: "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him...'Kobe.'"

The court document said that message indicated Kemp hoped "that he and Ms. Bryant can have a Kobe-like child together."

Court documents show the harassment escalated. Kemp showed up at Bryant's USC sorority house and was spotted at one of her classes. The court documents say Natalia Bryant has never met with Kemp or had any contact with him.

"This is pretty much a slam dunk case. Any time someone can show they are a victim of annoyance, harassment or threats, which there seems to be here, a judge will issue a temporary restraining order," Shapiro said.

The court documents show Kemp's obsession with guns, which includes prior arrests and convictions on firearm charges.

"The fact that he's a gun enthusiast makes it all the more troubling for a judge and will give the judge all the more reason to issue this restraining order in light of those circumstances," Shapiro said.