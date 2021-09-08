Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia opens up for the first time on tragic loss of her father, sister

By ABC7.com staff
Natalia Bryant breaks silence on father and sister's tragic passing

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of the late NBA great, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is opening up about her life over a year after her father and sister's tragic passing.

Looking back on her father's legacy she exclusively tells Teen Vogue, "I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me."

When asked about how her family is coping, she said, "You do the best that you can. For my little sisters, we're trying to keep that memory for them and also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would."

Teen Vogue contributor, Danyel Smith said, "She's going through a tough time, but you can just tell that she has a lot of support around her. I think it does her heart good to speak about her father Kobe Bryant."



Natalia is no stranger to fame, but credits her parents for providing her own identity apart from her father's.

"Growing up, my parents made it as normal as possible. Thank God they did. It's not, 'Oh she's Natalia Bryant, she's Kobe Bryant's daughter.' A lot of times they saw me as she's just Nani," Bryant recalled.

Now 18 years old, Natalia shared her prom dress reveal and news about signing with IMG models, in addition to stepping out on her own as a CoverGirl.

"She's 18, she's on the precipice of everything. She just graduated from high school, she's on her way to USC as a freshman, she's ready to step out and become who she is," said Smith.

Natalia is now fulfilling another dream by attending USC this fall. Her mom Vanessa shared it was a "bittersweet drop off," but that "daddy would be so proud of all that she's doing."

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant shares video of daughter celebrating USC acceptance
Vanessa Bryant shared heartwarming video of the moment her daughter Natalia found out she was accepted to the University of Southern California.

