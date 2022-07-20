Organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to high levels of lead

The recall is listed for two pouches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries with the following codes:
- Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 - 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
- Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 - 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the blueberries are sold in a white and blue pouch and can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.
Lead poisoning is especially dangerous to children. It can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects, and long-term health problems.
Natierra is offering refunds for the recalled products.