National Guard arrives in Los Angeles to help quell chaos following violent protests, looting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Guard began arriving in Southern California Sunday morning after it was mobilized in response to ongoing unrest and days of violent protests.

The guard was deployed after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for all of Los Angeles County, which saw protests over the death of George Floyd turn violent, with officers injured and stores looted and vandalized on Saturday.

Thousands of people in Los Angeles protested the death of George Floyd, but the gatherings led to the burning of cars and buildings, looting and the imposition of a citywide curfew.



Mayor Eric Garcetti requested their deployment "to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city" after he issued a citywide curfew.

The vehicles were seen moving through the streets of Los Angeles in the early morning hours. Some were seen parked at the Convention Center in downtown. It's unclear how long they would remain on alert.

Some guard troops also arrived at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos. The base, which is operated by the National Guard, was also used to deploy troops during the Watts Riots in 1965 and the Los Angeles Riots in 1992.

City News Service contributed to this report.
