As Los Angeles protests turn violent, Mayor Eric Garcetti calls in the National Guard

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National Guard was called in to help quell the chaos in Los Angeles after protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent, with officers injured and stores looted and vandalized on Saturday.Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to send the National Guard "to maintain peace and safety on the streets on our streets."What was mostly a peaceful demonstration Saturday afternoon turned violent when protesters set a Los Angeles Police Department kiosk at The Grove and several vehicles on fire, smashed store windows and looted several businesses.Several officers were hurt, including an officer who reportedly suffered a broken hand near 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue.Looters were seen using hammers and bats to smash store fronts on Melrose Avenue while a large group was seen nearby damaging and later carrying away an ATM.The mayor announced a curfew for Saturday night in Los Angeles for 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood also enacted a curfew due to safety concerns.