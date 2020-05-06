First responders, officials pay tribute to Southern California nurses amid COVID-19 pandemic

First responders from the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and other agencies drove a motorcade outside of Cedars-Sinai Wednesday morning.
Local first responders teamed up and planned to pay tribute to nurses with two separate motorcades outside of Cedars-Sinai, ensuring both the daytime and night time nurses are recognized.
On Wednesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was joined by actor Mark Wahlberg at Children's Hospital Los Angeles where they honored nurses and handed out 600 meals.
There will be special events across the Southland to honor nurses, including first responder motorcades in Huntington Park and West Hollywood. There will also be a drive-by parade by the LAPD in Boyle Heights.
