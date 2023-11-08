The National Park Service will honor veterans by offering everyone free admission to national parks on Nov. 11, 2023.

National Park Service to offer free admission to national parks on Veterans Day

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone on Veterans Day.

This Saturday only, the agency will be waiving all entrance fees at more than 400 national parks across the country.

Visitors will still have to pay fees for camping, boat launches or special tours.

Many national parks have direct connections to the American military. There are dozens of battlefields, military parks and historic sites that commemorate and honor the service of American veterans.

The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember and honor our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free.