New housing facility helps Native Americans experiencing homelessness

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The phrase "home for the holidays" has taken on a special meaning this year for several local Native American families. For half a century, the non-profit United American Indian Involvement, Inc. has been providing service for Native Americans in the Los Angeles area. This fall, the organization opened its first housing facility in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood, complete with 31 units.

Eve Andrea Soto says this feels like a new beginning.

"My situation is I had a major stroke, two major strokes," said Soto.

But now, Soto, and others, are getting the help they need, thanks to United American Indian Involvement, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"Not that housing hasn't been important and on our radar, but we really made it a priority because of our homeless population and the amount of people that were homeless coming in to our doors and not having a place to sleep at night," said Rene Williams, V.P of Operations, UAII.

UAII is the largest provider of comprehensive health and human services for Native Americans in Southern California... representing more than 200 federally recognized tribes.

As for Eve, after learning post-stroke how to do everything all over again, she's feeling blessed to now have a job - and a new home.

"It's been a challenge but thank God I'm here," said Soto.