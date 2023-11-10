Drumming is an integral part of Native American cultures. The echoing sound of drums offers a spiritual connection for Native American women.

Native American women come together every month to heal with the sound of drums

Wearing distinctive colorful clothing, the women from different Native American tribes come together in Covina on the second Wednesday of every month for the ceremonial drum circle.

While some have known each other for years, others are meeting for the first time, but consider each other sisters of the "One Drum Winds of the South" when they meet for the sole purpose of healing.

"It's very important for different tribes to gather because we share different knowledge from our roots. And it's important to keep the tradition of our ancestors alive," said Litzia Chalcehuattl Sierra, a drum circle member.

Clearing away negative energy and inviting peace and harmony is behind the century's old ritual of "smudging. The feather fans the smoke - clearing away any unwanted energies from the environment.

"I feel very connected to Mother Earth. My ancestors, my guides, my people, that universe, I feel really a lot of joy and happiness. So it's just an amazing opportunity to just come in and come with women and other people and then just share my teachings and part of my medicine," said Danielle Macias.

Sewa Valencia, also given the name "One Drum" by her family, leads the prayers, songs and the ceremonial drum; a practice that is usually reserved for men.

They drink warm cacao, which is considered "the food of the Gods." The bitter beverage made from roasted cacao beans is believed to hold mystical properties.

"The medicine of the drum is a way for us sisters to sit, knee to knee, to sing our prayers, to see ourselves in each other and to do some deep healing with one another," said Valencia.

The women say now more than ever, people are looking to find comfort and this safe space welcomes all.

"We would love to share the medicine of the drum with each and everyone one of you because it belongs to all of us," said Valencia.