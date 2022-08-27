Rancho Palos Verdes and Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy create 96-acre wildlife corridor

A $30 million campaign called "Go Wild for the Peninsula," will conserve land, protect animals and help native species grow again.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Rancho Palos Verdes and the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy have announced a $30 million campaign called "Go Wild for the Peninsula."

It will create a 96-acre coastal wildlife corridor and restore land.

"We know everyone in the community is particularly concerned with the beauty of the natural landscape, and what makes the peninsula so special is the undeveloped, unbulldozed and natural environment that generations have come to enjoy," said Adrienna Mohan, executive director at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy.

The fundraising campaign is to provide restoration.

Establishing this corridor will also require fire mitigation work. Restoration will have to take place to bring back native species and plants.

"We have birds and butterflies and small mammals up to foxes and coyotes. All of those animals use this land in a variety of capacities at least seasonally," said Allen Franz, board member of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy.

If you would like to get involved, you can donate or find volunteer opportunities at gowildpv.org.

