Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County; search-and-rescue team responds to Death Valley National Park area

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A single-seat U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday morning in Inyo County and the pilot's status was unknown, officials confirmed.

A search-and-rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake about 10 a.m., according to Commander Ron Flanders, a spokesman for U.S. Naval Air Forces.


Seven people on the ground suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for Death Valley National Park said. It's not clear exactly how they were injured.

Joint Strike Fighter Wing public affairs officer. Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock said the aircraft was assigned to the "Vigilantes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.

According to KNTV, initial reports indicated the jet went down on the west side of Death Valley National Park, near the Father Crowley Overlook, which has been temporarily closed.

The overlook is an area informally known as "Star Wars Canyon," which has been used for military training flights since the 1930s, said Patrick Taylor, a spokesperson for the park.

The location regularly attracts tourists eager to watch military pilots make their way through the narrow canyon in maneuvers that evoke the "Star Wars" films.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central californiacalifornianavysearch and rescueplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
LA man is Kern River's 5th death this year
Firefighters battling brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente
First Hello Kitty-themed dental office in the US puts dent in dental phobia
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
10 Freeway in Ontario reopens after fatal crash, downed power lines
Man arrested for second attempted kidnapping in San Jacinto
Show More
$50 million donated to Children's Hospital L.A.
U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada
Teen cancer survivor receives big surprise from SoCal Subaru dealership
New airport celebrity voice greetings put the 'L.A.' in LAX
San Pedro has a snail problem. Here's how you can help.
More TOP STORIES News