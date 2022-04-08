Pets & Animals

Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear punches its way in to North Carolina family's car

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina family woke up and found a bear stuck inside of their car.

Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she let her dogs outside, like she does every morning, but this morning she saw something quite unusual.

She took out her phone and started recording as a bear forced its way out through the front windshield of her car.

After the momma bear was finished with the car, she and her two cubs walked off.

McGowin's insurance company confirmed the car was damaged severely enough to be deemed a total loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsashevillewild animalsanimal newsbearanimals
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
Suspected bank robber dead after police shooting in Fontana: Officials
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
Family of boy hit in head by errant throw sues Angels for negligence
Scooter accident leaves man paralyzed, and attorney has warning
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
11 SoCal residents charged in marriage fraud cases
Show More
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine
Burglars steal high-end collectible sports cards from Encino shop
Highland Park celebrates winners of high school photo competition
Study finds higher injury rate for electric scooters than motorcycles
More TOP STORIES News