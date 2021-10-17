Leslie Odom Jr. stars in time-traveling romance 'Needle in a Timestack' for director John Ridley

HOLLYWOOD -- If technology allowed you to go back in time to change how something in your life turned out... would you do it?The new movie "Needle in a Timestack" looks at the concepts of true love... and time travel. It's from Oscar winning writer-director John Ridley, and stars Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Freida Pinto and Orlando Bloom.Odom stars in this time traveling, sci-fi, romance filled film, playing a man who goes to great lengths to find, and keep his long lost love.It was written and directed by Oscar winner John Ridley."It was the chance to work with someone I respected, on a script I'm passionate about," said Odom. "An easy yes for me."Ridley was intrigued not just by the time traveling questions that are raised but how it highlights the importance of enjoying every moment... And living with no regrets."Coulda woulda shoulda - I think that's such a big part of life," said Ridley. "If I'd done one thing differently where would I be? Would it be better, would it be worse?"It's not just the profound elements of the story that Ridley was focused on; it was being able to utilize, and celebrate, a talented, diverse cast and crew."There's more storytelling out there with people like us, in front of and behind the camera, but not enough of it," said Ridley. "So to tell something that was beautiful, and emotional... when we started it, it was a different world but coming out of the year we had to remind people of color there is love in our lives, there is joy, there is beauty. I could not have asked for a better project to be involved with to try and reintegrate into the world."Odom agrees that our pandemic affected year can't help but broaden our perspective on the world."I think that maybe people will bring that with them to the viewing of a film like this. You know- what if?" said Odom."Needle in a Timestack" is in theaters and on VOD now.