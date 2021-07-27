Late Rush drummer Neil Peart's classic sports car collection headed to auction

The late Neil Peart was the legendary drummer of the group Rush. Part of his life off the stage was an appreciation for rare and timeless sports cars.
"Neil clearly was an intelligent man, very bright, and he thought very carefully about every car that he wanted to have in his collection," said David Gooding, president of Gooding & Company auction house.
Peart named the group of cars the "Silver Surfers" after a memorable drive along PCH one sunny day.
"And just the way the light reflected on the ocean, he just thought that was a perfect name for the cars," noted Gooding.
Interestingly, one of the cars is not silver: a vintage Shelby Cobra finished in black. It's a pristine example, too important to change.
Peart passed away from cancer in early 2020, and Santa Monica-based Gooding & Company was given the assignment of selling his prized cars, on behalf of his family at their upcoming Pebble Beach auction Aug. 13 and 14.
"Growing up, I was a Rush fan. So when I heard that we had the opportunity to present the cars, I was honored to have that call," said an enthusiastic Gooding.
Many of Peart's fans will know that he was a long-time motorcycle enthusiast. In fact, for years when the band would be on tour, he would actually ride from city to city rather than fly. When he decided to get into collector cars in the early 2000s, this icon of the rock world decided to start with an icon of the automotive world: a car just like the legendary James Bond is associated with.
"He was always passionate about motoring as a kid, and he dreamt of having a DB5 Aston Martin," said Gooding.
Peart's beautifully restored DB5 is finished in a factory color called Silver Birch, just like the one agent 007 drove in the 1964 film "Goldfinger."
Peart expanded the collection over the years with other iconic sports cars, like a '63 Corvette split-window, a Jaguar E-Type, a Lamborghini Miura and others. If you're thinking of picking one up as a souvenir, keep in mind these are all immaculate blue-chip classics worth six to seven figures each, depending on the car.
Peart was a legend in the music world, having won pretty much every award possible for a drummer, and he was the lyricist for the band's extensive catalog of songs over the years. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, along with the other members of Rush.
Part of the tremendous legacy he has now left behind was great taste in automobiles.