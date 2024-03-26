New California law requiring bars to offer drug testing kits to begin July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A new California law requiring bars and nightclubs to offer drug-testing kits will go into effect this summer.

The tests help customers know if their drink has been spiked.

The kits typically include a strip, sticker, or straw that detect common roofie or date-rape drugs like ketamine or GHB.

Most bar owners will be required to post signage and have tests available starting in July, and it's up to them whether they charge customers.

License holders who do not comply could face disciplinary actions.

"We have a crisis that's taking place that's resulting in sexual assault, that's targeting primarily women and members of the LGBTQ communities," California Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, said in January.

Lowenthal introduced AB 1013 early last year and it became law in the fall.

"I have members of my staff that have been roofied. There are members of the legislative body that have been roofied," he said.