THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --New details emerged Monday about the shooting at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks where a man is suspected of killing his ex-wife and then tried to kill himself.
Kevin Crane is a 33-year-old realtor to prominent rap artists and a longtime pal of Big Sean. Crane is also a troubled father who is suspected of hunting down and fatally shooting his estranged wife, 29-year-old Parisa Saddiqi.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, while she was at her job at Paper Source.
Crane remains in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
On Monday, her employer posted a photo of her on a GoFundMe page, which was set up to help her two boys who are 3 and 4 years old. The goal is to raise $100,000 for the kids.
"She loved her boys and she lived for those kids," Saddiqi's sister, Mariam Saddiqi, said.
Earlier Monday, Saddiqi's sister came to where the couple had lived to get toys for the children. Their neighbor, Jim Warren, offered comfort and said he saw Crane last week. Warren said Crane seemed upbeat and never let on that the couple divorced a year ago.
"Never was there a raised voice between his wife, or him, or yelling at the kids, or anything. So this is truly a shocking, shocking thing," he said.
Saddiqi's family said Crane's realty business benefited from family connections and that he helped Big Sean buy an $8.2 million home in Beverly Hills. Another of Crane's clients was Travis Scott, who was searching for a new home with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their baby girl.
According to court records, Saddiqi filed for divorce more than two years ago. Her family said her plan was to become a realtor, too. She had passed her realtor test only three weeks ago.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/dztr4-in-loving-memory-of-our-friend.