Details emerge about victim, suspect in Thousand Oaks mall shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

New details emerged Monday about the murder and attempted suicide that took place at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks over the weekend. (KABC)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
New details emerged Monday about the shooting at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks where a man is suspected of killing his ex-wife and then tried to kill himself.

Kevin Crane is a 33-year-old realtor to prominent rap artists and a longtime pal of Big Sean. Crane is also a troubled father who is suspected of hunting down and fatally shooting his estranged wife, 29-year-old Parisa Saddiqi.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, while she was at her job at Paper Source.

Crane remains in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday, her employer posted a photo of her on a GoFundMe page, which was set up to help her two boys who are 3 and 4 years old. The goal is to raise $100,000 for the kids.

"She loved her boys and she lived for those kids," Saddiqi's sister, Mariam Saddiqi, said.

Earlier Monday, Saddiqi's sister came to where the couple had lived to get toys for the children. Their neighbor, Jim Warren, offered comfort and said he saw Crane last week. Warren said Crane seemed upbeat and never let on that the couple divorced a year ago.

"Never was there a raised voice between his wife, or him, or yelling at the kids, or anything. So this is truly a shocking, shocking thing," he said.

Saddiqi's family said Crane's realty business benefited from family connections and that he helped Big Sean buy an $8.2 million home in Beverly Hills. Another of Crane's clients was Travis Scott, who was searching for a new home with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their baby girl.

According to court records, Saddiqi filed for divorce more than two years ago. Her family said her plan was to become a realtor, too. She had passed her realtor test only three weeks ago.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/dztr4-in-loving-memory-of-our-friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotwoman killedmallman shotmurderThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victim, suspect in Oaks Mall shooting identified
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Thousand Oaks mall
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News