Man crashes vehicle into police station while blasting Guns N' Roses, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KABC) -- A New Jersey man is facing several charges after authorities say he intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police station --- all while blasting "Welcome To The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Surveillance video from the Independence Township Police Department shows the vehicle slamming into the building.

The song was not captured in the video, but in a statement, police said the man's stereo was "blaring" the song.

The man, identified as John Hargreaves, then gets out of the car with his hands up before he was arrested by officers. He now faces several serious charges, including terrorism, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Police say earlier that day, Hargreaves intentionally crashed his SUV into the garage door of a home in Liberty Township.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crashes or what led Hargreaves to crash into the buildings. He remains in a New Jersey jail.