hit and run

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after allegedly running over woman multiple times in SUV

By Laura Ly, Liam Reilly and Sharif Paget
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested after allegedly running over woman multiple times in SUV

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ran over a 23-year-old woman multiple times in an SUV in Elizabeth, New Jersey, April 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office (UCPO) said.

Vincent Jean, 56, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Jean was taken into custody after the alleged attack and remains at the Union County Jail, according to prosecutors. He has not yet retained an attorney, but is scheduled to appear in court on April 19, UCPO public relations officer Michael Sheets told CNN.

RELATED: Bicyclist struck and killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in Griffith Park
EMBED More News Videos

A man who may have been involved in a charity bicycle ride in Griffith Park was killed Saturday by an alleged hit-and-run driver who was later arrested.



Jean is accused of running over the female victim in his car before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.

Witnesses say the assault occurred after Jean and the woman got into an accident and Jean tried to flee the scene, according to a joint release from the prosecutor and the Elizabeth chief of police.

The woman began taking photos of Jean's car "in order to be able to identify him to the police," after which Jean allegedly drove his car directly at her, the prosecutor said.

Jean allegedly left the scene and was located later Tuesday morning sitting alone in his parked, damaged SUV.

Security footage from a house on the block where the incident transpired shows a man alleged to be Jean driving out of frame before reversing back into frame 30 seconds later.

A short time later, Jean allegedly reverses the vehicle and swerves to strike the victim, chasing her onto the lawn. After missing her, Jean allegedly pulls out into the street, executes a three-point turn, and then further chases the victim onto the lawn.

Attempting to get away from the SUV, the victim appears to trip and is run over by the vehicle. He then appears to reverse on top of her and drive over her one last time before fleeing.

RELATED: Video shows truck strike, critically injure woman before fleeing in Bell Gardens

EMBED More News Videos

New surveillance video shows a truck striking a woman in the city of Bell Gardens and taking off without stopping, leaving her badly injured in the street.



The female victim was found by responding police officers shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday "lying on the front lawn of a residence ... suffering from numerous severe injuries," prosecutors said.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but is in stable condition as of Thursday, according to Elizabeth City Hall Public Information Officer Ruby Contreras.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhit and runattempted murderwoman injuredcarcar on sidewalkroad rage
HIT AND RUN
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Griffith Park
Search for driver in fatal Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash
Woman left in critical condition after Bell Gardens hit-and-run
LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in WeHo
TOP STORIES
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Man who gave fatal drugs to Mac Miller sentenced to prison
Sherri Papini pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax: 'I feel very sad'
Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe Bryant on their 21st wedding anniversary
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Show More
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
1 in custody after shots fired led to police chase near Beverly Hills
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month COVID battle
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
More TOP STORIES News