Video shows truck strike, critically injure woman before fleeing in Bell Gardens

The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking the public to help identify the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.
The hit-and-run happened Saturday, April 9 after 33-year-old Lisette Medrano left a friend's house on Eastern Avenue in Bell Gardens.
Police say Medrano walked from the sidewalk to the driver's side of her parked car.
As she tried to open the door, a white pickup truck with a makeshift wooden bed crashed into her, sideswiped her car and hit a second, parked car.
Police say after the collision, the suspect's brake lights are seen briefly illuminated, indicating the suspect knew a collision occurred but made no attempt to stop to help the victim or contact police.
***Press Release***— Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) April 11, 2022
Date: Monday, April 11, 2022
Contact: B. Benson, Sergeant
Phone: (562) 806-7694
Police patrolling the area say they found Medrano lying on the street bleeding from her head of the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue at 1:44 a.m. She was conscious and transported to the hospital.
She is in critical condition.
If you have any information, contact Bell Gardens police at (562)806-7600.