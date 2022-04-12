hit and run

Video shows truck strike, critically injure woman before fleeing in Bell Gardens

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman left in critical condition after Bell Gardens hit-and-run

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- New surveillance video shows a truck striking a woman in the city of Bell Gardens and taking off without stopping, leaving her badly injured in the street.

The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking the public to help identify the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday, April 9 after 33-year-old Lisette Medrano left a friend's house on Eastern Avenue in Bell Gardens.

Police say Medrano walked from the sidewalk to the driver's side of her parked car.

READ MORE: 66-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on southbound 405 Freeway in Westwood
EMBED More News Videos

A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on the 405 Freeway in Westwood Monday night.



As she tried to open the door, a white pickup truck with a makeshift wooden bed crashed into her, sideswiped her car and hit a second, parked car.

Police say after the collision, the suspect's brake lights are seen briefly illuminated, indicating the suspect knew a collision occurred but made no attempt to stop to help the victim or contact police.



Police patrolling the area say they found Medrano lying on the street bleeding from her head of the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue at 1:44 a.m. She was conscious and transported to the hospital.

She is in critical condition.

If you have any information, contact Bell Gardens police at (562)806-7600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bell gardenslos angeles countyhit and runcrimetruck crashunsolved crimehit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
HIT AND RUN
LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in WeHo
Man found dead near Van Nuys apartment complex after hit-and-run
Person of interest sought in Echo Park hit-and-run that killed 2
Mountain lion P-104 is killed in hit-and-run on PCH in Malibu
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Gun jam may have saved lives
3 young girls lose their mother and father to COVID months apart
Villanueva accused of covering up violent deputy-inmate fight
Pedestrian, 66, killed in hit-and-run crash on 405 Fwy in Westwood
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
1 dead after driver crashes into Moreno Valley home
Show More
Gunman opens fire on 3 people after argument outside Ventura business
Porto's Bakery opens 6th SoCal location in Northridge
NoHo woman shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves: LAPD
Rihanna is resplendent on Vogue's May cover
LADWP's 1st inspector general hired amid billing system investigation
More TOP STORIES News