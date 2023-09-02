OC teacher who found kidney donor with help from New Kids On The Block recovering after surgery

An Orange County teacher who found a kidney donor with help from New Kids on The Block had her surgery this week and her recovery is going well.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Orange County teacher who found a kidney donor with help from New Kids On The Block had her surgery this week and her recovery is going well.

Theresa Crockett attended one of the boy band's concerts last year, holding a sign that said she was looking for a donor. The band shared her message to the entire audience, catching the attention of fan Christina Meyer of Wisconsin.

And just like that, they were a match!

Crockett underwent surgery this week and according to her Instagram, she's taking it "Step by Step." Meyer also had a successful surgery.

Both women hopped on a Zoom call with Donnie Wahlberg himself before the operation. Crockett also received balloons from the boy band and an invitation to a future concert.

"I have been so blessed!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to The New Kids on The Block for these balloons and sweet card (everyone that knows me knows I'm a big balloon and confetti girl) I'm so Thankful. They have cheered up my room."