Los Angeles hospital welcomes its first baby of 2024

California Hospital Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Baby Enzo was born in downtown Los Angeles at midnight.

Congratulations to parents Geraldine Flores and Jonathan Romero!