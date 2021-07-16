Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on New York City street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10891657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the men who attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy on a street in New York City's Queens borough Thursday.Video shows the boy walking with his mother around 8 p.m. That's when a man got out of a red vehicle, picked the boy up and carried him into the car while the other suspect sat in the front passenger seat.The boy's 45-year-old mother saw it happening, reached through the car's open front window, and pulled her son away from the man and out of the car.The suspects then drove off.The child was not injured and police said there is no evidence the woman knows the suspect.The vehicle is described as an older model maroon four-door sedan.Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).