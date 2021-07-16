kidnapping

Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old on New York City street

Attempted kidnapping video shows mother pull son from suspects
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for suspects in attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old boy in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on camera attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy on a street in New York City's Queens borough Thursday.

Video shows the boy walking with his mother around 8 p.m. That's when a man got out of a red vehicle, picked the boy up and carried him into the car while the other suspect sat in the front passenger seat.

The boy's 45-year-old mother saw it happening, reached through the car's open front window, and pulled her son away from the man and out of the car.

Raw video of incident:
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the men who attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens.



The suspects then drove off.

The child was not injured and police said there is no evidence the woman knows the suspect.

RELATED: Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping as she waits for school bus - VIDEO

The vehicle is described as an older model maroon four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkchild abductionkidnapkidnappingchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
4 charged in Iran plot to kidnap journalist in US
6-year-old rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old in OC
TOP STORIES
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone in Moreno Valley
LA County orders masks indoors again amid COVID spike
Terrifying video shows tourists attacked in Bay Area carjacking
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
EDD's reinstated rule: What counts as looking for a job?
Man shot, killed inside Eagle Rock Rite Aid
Disney moving 2,000 SoCal employees to new Florida campus
Show More
Homeownership rates are unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Video shows man slash tires of El Monte police vehicles
Orange County Fair to welcome back guests Friday
Popular burger pop-up started in Redondo Beach driveway
Devastating Europe flooding leaves at least 110 dead
More TOP STORIES News