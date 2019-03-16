New Zealand terror attack designed to reach audience on social media

EMBED <>More Videos

An 87-page manifesto was posted online spreading anti-Muslim hate before the terrorist entered two mosques, and the manifesto directed viewers to a Facebook livestream.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The terrorist attack in New Zealand was designed to reach an audience on social media. An 87-page manifesto was posted online spreading anti-Muslim hate before the terrorist entered two mosques, and the manifesto directed viewers to a Facebook livestream.

"This person is trying to market his crime and trying to inspire others. Social media is all about messaging to others and the world," said Steve Gomez, Eyewitness News terrorism and security expert.

The livestream lasted 17 minutes.

New Zealand shooting: 49 killed, 1 man charged after shootings at 2 mosques in Christchurch

In a statement, Mia Garlick with Facebook New Zealand wrote, "Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced, and we quickly removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video. We're also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."

But hours after the attack, the video was still appearing on some Facebook pages and sites, including Twitter, YouTube and Reddit.

"I don't think that social media companies are doing nearly enough to prevent this kind of content, this kind of violence to be depicted on their platforms," Gomez said.

Terrorism experts say the existence of a terrorist attack livestream with a large audience is used for recruiting and encourages copycats. Dr. Clifford Neuman, the director of USC's center for computer systems security, explained why social media companies struggle to control content on their sites.

New Zealand mosque shooting: Tech companies scramble to remove video filmed by gunman

"Once the message is out there, much of the message end up getting either re-tweeted or re-posted by others, not necessarily with terrorist intent, but because this is very sensational," said Neuman.

Neuman also said a 17-minute video cut down into pieces can be difficult for platforms to detect.

"It is sometimes more difficult for them to immediately identify it as identical, and it need to go through another cycle before it gets taken down," Neuman added.

Facebook says they continue to work with New Zealand police as their response and investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mass shootingterrorismus worldterror attack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire burns out of control at Carson oil refinery
Century City mall reopens hours after man with gun scare
Los Feliz underground vault explosion leads to power outage in area
Hundreds of LA students march for action on climate change
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Woman struggling with infertility delivers 15-pound baby
Show More
UCLA medical students learn what hospitals accepted them for residency
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in critical condition
LAPD ups patrols at mosques, prayer service held after NZ shootings
Pico Union fourplex fire allegedly caused by homeless
More TOP STORIES News