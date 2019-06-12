Good Samaritans rescue newborn baby left in California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say Good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby who was left inside a Stockton dumpster in scorching heat.Authorities say the baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found shortly before noon Tuesday after an apartment resident heard cries and notified the apartment manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster but temperatures in the area south of Sacramento topped 100 degrees Tuesday.Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.