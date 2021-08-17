LASD seeks help from public after woman heard screaming for help in Newhall

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help after an incident Thursday in which a woman is heard on video screaming for help.In a video tweeted by LASD, the woman is heard yelling and shouting "somebody help me!" as a large van is parked on a street in the area of Calgrove Boulevard and Creekside Drive in Newhall.An LASD bulletin shows the vehicle described as a light-colored Sprinter-type van with aftermarket solar panels and an AC unit on the roof. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying that vehicle and the occupants inside at the time of the incident.In the video released, a woman bystander asks the man recording the incident "What's going on?" after the cry for help."Stop! Stop!" the man recording is heard shouting toward the parked van."They're abducting her! Call 911!" the man says as he continues filming."What are you doing?!" the man shouts toward the van as the woman next to him is heard describing what she's witnessing to a 911 operator."There is a girl screaming 'help me, help me,'" the woman tells 911.The van is then seen driving away.Authorities ask anyone who can identify the vehicle or the people in it to call (661) 799-5805 to speak with Detective David Nisenoff.Nisenoff says they are searching for any information regarding the case to figure out if a crime was committed.