Church in Newport Beach has windows smashed, suspect had been released from jail 5 days ago

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly smashed the stain glass windows of a church in Newport Beach. The suspect had been released from jail just five days ago.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly vandalized a church in Newport Beach.

Dramatic images show shattered stained glass windows at Christ Church by the Sea on West Balboa Boulevard.

Police say they found the suspect, Nicolas Briones, across the street from the damaged church with a baseball bat in hand.

Police say a baseball bat was used to bust out the windows of the church but there's no evidence of a hate crime as of yet.

Court records show that Briones was arrested in Costa Mesa last month and was released just five days.

He currently remains in custody following the most recent incident.