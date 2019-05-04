Newport Beach murders: Celebration of life held for Wendi Miller

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- With songs and memories, hundreds celebrated the life of Wendi Miller, one of two victims found dead in a Newport Beach condo on Easter Sunday.

It was a full house Friday at the Mariner's Church Community Center. Memorial attendees were brought to tears and laughter as those closest to Miller shared their fondest memories of her.

"I love you. I miss you. I miss your raspy voice, your vibrant, bubbly personality and the love that you share with everyone," Miller's mother, Mary Lu Miller, said.
EMBED More News Videos

A double homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man and woman were found dead by the man's roommate at a Newport Beach home.


Miller and Darren Partch were found dead at Partch's Newport Beach condo on Easter Sunday.

Newport Beach police named Huntington Beach personal trainer Jamon Buggs as the suspect in their murders.

Miller was the co-founder of the nonprofit Wings For Justice, and she dedicated her life to helping children and the victims of domestic violence navigate through the family court system.

"I admire her strength, her passion to endure her hardships and always come out with a smile. She was always a ball of energy, a ray of sunshine and she brought our family joy, encouragement and never-ending love," Miller's sister, Tracy Dawson, said.

In a letter to his mom, Luke Carpenter, spoke of her teachings.

"You taught me how to love, not only the people who are like me, but also to love everyone who is completely different from me. To you no one was a stranger, just a future friend in waiting," Carpenter said.

Buggs is scheduled to be charged in court with the murders of Miller and Partch on May 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countycrimearrestmurderwoman killedman killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
44-year-old man arrested in Newport Beach double homicide
Newport Beach victims found dead in possible double homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News