Newport Beach murders: Celebration of life held for Wendi Miller

It was a full house Friday at the Mariner's Church Community Center. Memorial attendees were brought to tears and laughter as those closest to Miller shared their fondest memories of her.
"I love you. I miss you. I miss your raspy voice, your vibrant, bubbly personality and the love that you share with everyone," Miller's mother, Mary Lu Miller, said.
Miller and Darren Partch were found dead at Partch's Newport Beach condo on Easter Sunday.
Newport Beach police named Huntington Beach personal trainer Jamon Buggs as the suspect in their murders.
Miller was the co-founder of the nonprofit Wings For Justice, and she dedicated her life to helping children and the victims of domestic violence navigate through the family court system.
"I admire her strength, her passion to endure her hardships and always come out with a smile. She was always a ball of energy, a ray of sunshine and she brought our family joy, encouragement and never-ending love," Miller's sister, Tracy Dawson, said.
In a letter to his mom, Luke Carpenter, spoke of her teachings.
"You taught me how to love, not only the people who are like me, but also to love everyone who is completely different from me. To you no one was a stranger, just a future friend in waiting," Carpenter said.
Buggs is scheduled to be charged in court with the murders of Miller and Partch on May 17.