Newport Beach rape case: AG seeks to drop some charges, add others against surgeon and girlfriend

Among the changes to the court document, the attorney general's office is aiming to drop several of the charges against the Orange County orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend while adding several new ones.
A possible hearing in the case is set to be held Friday morning.
Robicheaux -- who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" -- and Riley were initially charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping and other crimes. At the time, authorities alleged that the pair plied their victims with drugs and sexually assaulted them when they were incapable of resisting.
But the high-profile case that grabbed international headlines was mired in controversy and steeped in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas. During his election campaign, Spitzer accused Rackauckas of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.
On Feb. 4, 2020, Spitzer announced that after having attorneys in his office review extensive evidence including audio and video recordings, text messages and documents, he decided to ask the court to dismiss the case.
On Aug. 3, 2020, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregory Jones decided to refer the case to the state attorney general's office.
