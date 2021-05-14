Newport Beach rape case: AG seeks to drop some charges, add others against surgeon and girlfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Newport Beach rape case: AG to seeks major amendments in complaint

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The California attorney general's office on Friday is expected to present a motion to amend the complaint against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley, the Newport Beach couple accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women.

Among the changes to the court document, the attorney general's office is aiming to drop several of the charges against the Orange County orthopedic surgeon and his girlfriend while adding several new ones.

A possible hearing in the case is set to be held Friday morning.

Robicheaux -- who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" -- and Riley were initially charged in 2018 with rape by use of drugs, kidnapping and other crimes. At the time, authorities alleged that the pair plied their victims with drugs and sexually assaulted them when they were incapable of resisting.

But the high-profile case that grabbed international headlines was mired in controversy and steeped in a contentious political battle between Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and his predecessor Tony Rackauckas. During his election campaign, Spitzer accused Rackauckas of improperly handling the case and using it to draw publicity.

Rape case against Newport Beach surgeon, girlfriend referred to state attorney general's office
EMBED More News Videos

The future of a former Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend, both accused of drugging and raping women, may be in the hands of prosecutors with the state Attorney General's Office.


On Feb. 4, 2020, Spitzer announced that after having attorneys in his office review extensive evidence including audio and video recordings, text messages and documents, he decided to ask the court to dismiss the case.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregory Jones decided to refer the case to the state attorney general's office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countyrapesex assaultcourt casedoctorssex crimes
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA counties await mask, social distancing guidance
LIVE: Newsom unveils budget proposal to lawmakers
When will Disneyland capacity increase? Disney CEO weighs in
Man robs, beats driver at South El Monte gas station
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk apparently expires
List of stores reviewing, keeping their mask policies
Kidnapping suspect arrested after wild chase, standoff in Palmdale
Show More
Decades after murder conviction, Scott Peterson seeks to clear his name
CVS employee found with fraudulent vaccination cards
Delta will require COVID vaccines for new employees
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Homelessness and foster care didn't stop this student from achieving his dreams
More TOP STORIES News