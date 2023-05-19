The high tides at Southern California beaches are bringing out surfers eager to enjoy the waves, but authorities are asking people to surf with caution this weekend.

Eager surfers kick off weekend at The Wedge in Newport Beach amid beach hazards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The high tides at Southern California beaches are bringing out surfers eager to enjoy the waves, but authorities are asking people to surf with caution.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for Orange County beaches that will be in effect through Friday.

Forecasters noted that the coast will see breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet, with some sets reaching 7 to 8 feet.

At The Wedge, a popular spot for catching large waves in Newport Beach, there were reports of 10-foot waves. Some people reported seeing 20-foot waves earlier this week.

Inexperienced swimmers are urged to stay out of the water due to dangerous conditions produced by high surf and strong rip currents.

Newport Beach lifeguards said the conditions are due to a southern hemisphere swell.

In Seal Beach, high surf led to the flooding of some parking lots and neighborhood streets on Wednesday and the same is possible Friday.

But it was fun for some surfers who were ready to kick off the weekend in the water.

One surfer told Eyewitness News he's been surfing at The Wedge since he was a teenage and warns people the popular spot isn't the place to learn.

He also said the conditions seen in the spring are typically a good indicator of what to expect in the summer.