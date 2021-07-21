WATCH TODAY: Newsom holds news conference on state's efforts to address crime, reduce retail theft

WATCH TODAY: Newsom holds news conference on efforts to address crime

Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined by law enforcement and elected officials at a news conference in Los Angels County on Wednesday morning, is expected to discuss statewide efforts to address crime and reduce retail theft.

The governor's remarks, expected to be delivered at 10:30 a.m., will be livestreamed here.

The press conference comes about a week after a Rite Aid employee was shot and killed while confronting shoplifters at one of the drugstore company's locations in the Los Angeles community of Glassell Park.

Overall, the state of California is experiencing retail crime that is negatively impacting stores in cities such as San Francisco, where police are investigating the brazen robbery of a Neiman Marcus that occurred earlier this month. A bystander's video shows the suspects running out of the department store and getting into waiting vehicles before fleeing.

The California Retailers Association reported that Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento register in the Top 10 when it comes to problems involving organized retail crime.

Last month, it was announced that a suspect seen in a viral video of a San Francisco Walgreens heist, who was caught in the act of another alleged attempted theft, is facing 15 criminal charges.
The suspects are seen running out of the department store with the designer purses in hand.


Target Corporation said San Francisco is the only city in the U.S. were the retail company has decided to close some of its stores early.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, violent crime is on the rise. Police Chief Michel Moore told the Police Commission that the city saw a 50% increase in shooting victims last month, compared to the same period last year.
