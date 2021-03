56% of likely California voters oppose recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, poll shows

A new poll shows 56% of likely California voters would vote to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office if a recall election were held today.Forty percent of respondents to the statewide nonpartisan survey , conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, said they support a recall. The other 5% remain undecided.Support for removing the governor from office is highest in the Central Valley and Inland Empire areas.The governor's approval rating has held steady at about 54%, the same as before the coronavirus pandemic began.Newsom, a first-term Democrat, launched his anti-recall campaign earlier this month. He is painting the effort as a partisan attack by pro-Trump Republicans on the state's progressive values.Voters will first be asked whether Newsom should be recalled then to choose from a separate list of candidates to replace him. The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half of voters say Newsom should be removed.