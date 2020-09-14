Sports

Several NFL players kneel during national anthem, Kaepernick slams league's social justice campaign as season begins

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NFL season kicked off on Sunday and as expected, numerous players took a knee during the national anthem.

Others chose to stand and hold a fist in the air. Some teams locked arms as they stood on the sideline.

Members of the Los Angeles Rams stand and kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

AP / Ashley Landis

Cleveland Browns players kneel before the play of the National Anthem during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore.

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) and others kneel on the sideline before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh



The kneeling from players is an evolved form of what former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did in 2016.

On Sunday, he tweeted his take on some of the NFL's social justice initiatives - calling them "propaganda."

He also said the league is still blackballing Eric Reid, Kaepernick's former teammate who joined him in protest four years ago.

Shots of both Kaepernick and Reid are featured in the NFL's video of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- largely considered the black national anthem.

The video is being played ahead of games during week one.

One thing noticeably absent this year are fans. Only a couple cities are allowing people inside stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.
