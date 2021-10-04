Nights of the Jack interactive Halloween experience returns to King Gillette Ranch

Visitors walking the trail at the ranch are greeted with large, elaborate displays, including thousands of hand-carved pumpkins illuminated with colorful lights.
Many of the installations feature detailed works of pumpkin art and jack o' lanterns to celebrate the fun of the Halloween season.
"I didn't know what to expect to be honest and it really is blowing my mind. It's really fun," said one attendee.
King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas transformed a trail spanning two-thirds of a mile into a festive place for families including kids of all ages to enjoy the sights and sounds.
"This is one of the most amazing experiences of my life and I'm so grateful to live in Los Angeles. Where else could this happen?" said another attendee.
The event runs 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 1 until Halloween. Advance ticket purchase is required.