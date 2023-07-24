Redondo Beach doughnut-shop owner recalls terrifying armed robbery

A Redondo Beach doughtnut-shop owner is recalling the terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint by three men.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Redondo Beach doughtnut-shop owner is recalling the terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint by three men.

It happened early Thursday morning while Niko Chea was making doughnuts and preparing his shop for the day ahead.

He says he knew he was about to be robbed when he saw from the back that three men wearing masks had entered Niko's Donuts around 5:30 a.m.

"They came in, rushed me, pulled me out here and asked for all the cash: 'Where's the cash register? Where's the safe?'" he recalled.

"I told them I don't have a safe in a doughnut shop."

The suspects ransacked his small Redondo Beach shop, yanking out everything and leaving a mess behind.

"They took whatever they could and they just ran off. The guy yanked the cash register out and took off. On the way out they tossed the cash register out their car when they emptied it."

The robbers got away with several hundred dollars in cash. He was forced to close for the day but he was soon back at work, making and selling the doughnuts.

"I don't like feeling as a victim in my own shop. I'm a hard worker. I do everything myself."

Chea opened Niko's Donuts three years ago.

He's grown close with his customers and many of them rallied to help him out after the robbery. They bought out his doughnuts, letting him go home early for the day and rest. One also started a GoFundMe which quickly raised more than $5,000.

"They want me to rest up and I very much appreciate the Redondo Beach community."